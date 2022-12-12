Household waste and the circular economy in Bangkok

This study underscored the importance of waste as a resource that supports the livelihoods of many urban stakeholders in Bangkok. Examining drivers of household behaviour provides important insights into how to promote more sustainable behaviour. However, possibilities for individual behaviour change are constrained by factors including societal norms, lack of easy opportunities and lack of incentives. Policymakers have a leading role to play in piloting more efficient and circular waste structures, regulating industry and creating an enabling environment for sustainable behaviour, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Key findings