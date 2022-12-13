Clutch Honors Capital Numbers as One of the Top 1000 Global Leaders for 2022
We're gratified to receive this outstanding accolade. Being a client-centric company, we treasure each review and recognition we receive.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers is recognized by Clutch as one of the top 1000 global leaders for 2022 for its quality services and positive clients’ reviews.
Clutch, a renowned business-to-business ratings and reviews platform based in Washington, DC, has named Capital Numbers one of their 1000 global leaders. This is the most exclusive award, representing only the top 1% of companies listed on Clutch that are the top-tier industry leaders worldwide. It’s an honor for Capital Numbers to be recognized as one of the highest-ranking service providers for its work on software, web, and mobile app development.
The Clutch 1000 features the companies with the highest ability to deliver quality work to their clients. Clutch analysts interview each company's clients over the phone to ensure all reviews are comprehensive, verified, and unbiased. Also, they ask the clients about their experience working with the respective company throughout the partnership. After transcribing and editing the conversation, Clutch publishes the review to the company profile.
This honor recognizes Capital Numbers' commitment to building its expertise, providing stellar customer service, and producing high-quality client outcomes.
Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers, has expressed his joy after receiving the recognition “We're gratified to receive this outstanding accolade. Being a client-centric company, we treasure each review and recognition we receive. We know these open up more opportunities for us. We appreciate all our clients who reviewed us on Clutch for this recognition and our 4.8-star rating.”
Capital Numbers truly appreciate its clients for their continued trust and support. Their reviews on Capital Numbers’ Clutch profile prove that it has what it takes to deliver top-tier products and services.
The company believes that its clients' happiness is one of its most significant touchstones for success. It is thriving and getting better year by year because of its extraordinary clients. Capital Numbers looks forward to helping even more companies grow their businesses with its experience and expertise.
