Mr. Job Adrian Ambrosio becomes Director of Global Alliance Partners (GAP)
... I am optimistic that Wecap can ride on the Philippine’s surging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) activities ...”HONG KONG, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its recently held Annual General Meeting of Global Alliance Partners (GAP), Mr. Job Adrian Ambrosio was appointed as Director.
— Mr. Job Adrian Ambrosio
Mr. Ambrosio is the President of Wecap, Inc., which is headquartered in the Philippines and is a boutique investment advisory firm that is also in the process of operating a securities brokerage.
Mr. Ambrosio is concurrently a Director of Welcome Bank Philippines, a joint venture between his local company and the Welcome Finance Group of Korea. He is also the Chairman of Penwood Corporation, a Philippine-based consultancy firm providing services to energy and infrastructure companies.
“I am pleased to be a member of the Board of Directors of Global Alliance Partners and I am optimistic that Wecap can ride on the Philippine’s surging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) activities under the new administration," Mr. Ambrosio said.
“Last year, the Philippines attracted a net inflow of US$10.52 billion in FDI, which recorded a 54.2% increase; and the upward trajectory of the Philippine economy is encouraging,” he added.
Mr. Ambrosio plans to showcase the Philippine market by hosting the onsite GAP Conference next year, which brings together corporate clients, professional investors, international brokers, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices from worldwide.
Meanwhile, Mr. Bernard Pouliot, the Chairman of Global Alliance Partners, commended Wecap Inc. and another GAP member, Auerbach Grayson & Company in New York for their joint deal.
“The AbaCore deal opens up further opportunities for other GAP member firms to participate in,” Mr. Pouliot said.
AbaCore is an established Philippine company with a 30+ year history of strategically investing in properties. Through its subsidiaries, the The company also conducts business in other real estate sectors, in tourism, in financial services, in mining and energy, in gaming, and in industrials. AbaCore is listed and traded in the Philippine Stock Exchange with ticker ABA.
[ E N D ]
ABOUT GLOBAL ALLIANCE PARTNERS
Global Alliance Partners (GAP) is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital. It was established in October 2008 and has its Central Coordinating Office in Hong Kong SAR.
ABOUT WECAP INC.
Wecap, an investment management and advisory company, currently manages a portfolio of about 15 million USD invested in industries such as real estate, mining, marketable securities, fintech and agriculture. Various Philippine companies have also tapped Wecap as its investment advisor to raise capital for their ventures.
DISCLAIMER
All published information herein does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in which such offering would be unlawful.
