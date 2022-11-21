Global Alliance Partners (GAP) Strides Towards its 15th Year in the Capital Midmarket Worldwide
Mr. Tommy Taechaubol (right side of center), the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Country Group Holdings, of which Pi Securities is a principal subsidiary, hosted the GAP Conference in Bangkok, Thailand last May 2019.
The GAP Investment Conference held in Dubai, UAE last November 2019 was co-hosted with Seal Consulting led by its chairman, Mr. Alfredo Serica.
In a span of 14 years, we have brought our bi-annual investment conferences to more than a dozen markets.”HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recently held Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting of Global Alliance Partners (GAP), Mr. Bernard Pouliot, the chairman signaled the network group's stride to its 15th year since inception.
— Bernard Pouliot, Chairman of Global Alliance Partners
Mr. Pouliot highlighted that "in a span of 14 years, we have brought our bi-annual investment conferences to more than a dozen markets, namely: Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia, China, Hong Kong, Australia, the USA, the UAE, Jordan, Spain, the UK, Italy, Zimbabwe, and it goes on."
"Through our market reach and deal-making activities, we have seen notable opportunities come into fruition, such as: Raising money for a Swedish oil producer on the Dubai Exchange; Raising money from the Middle East for an Australian-based fund specializing in student housing; Listing and raising money for a number of Thai companies listed on the Bangkok Stock Exchange; Underwriting activities in Hong Kong; Setting up funds involving our Partners; Raising money for mining companies and the list goes on," he recounted.
Global Alliance Partners looks to Singapore for the resumption of its bi-annual onsite investment conference in March next year. It will be the first gathering of Partners since the surge of Coivid-19 pandemic in 2020. The last onsite conferences of GAP were held in May and November 2019 in Thailand and Dubai respectively.
