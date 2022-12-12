Healthtech Market Size, Share: Research by Business Analysis, Growing CAGR of 18.22% Growth Strategy, Forecast to 2032

Global HealthTech Market is estimated to reach USD 1087.18 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 18.22%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, Healthtech can be defined as the application of digital technology to improve health or care delivery. Some of the key drivers projected to propel market expansion include an expanding customer base for remote healthcare consultation, increased investments in the digitization of healthcare facilities, and an increase in patient populations suffering from chronic and infectious diseases. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising internet usage and the adoption of virtual healthcare services would also hasten market expansion in this area. Additionally, the rise of COVID-19 cases in Asia Pacific has sped up the use of digital health platforms for remote medical care.

HealthTech Market Overview:

Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 18.22%

Forecast Market Size (2032): 1087.18 billion

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a substantial effect on the market for Healthtech. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is projected to have a significant impact on the market for Health Techs. Due to the surge in demand for virtual consultation services using mHealth applications, teleconsultation, electronic medical records, and virtual fitness platforms, as well as the quickly developing technological advancements, the market is anticipated to expand more quickly during the forecast period. The increased development of next-generation low-cost platforms by manufacturers, including telemedicine, mHealth, telehealth, and telecare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the post-pandemic market expansion. Numerous healthcare-related elements, including as mHealth, telecare, patient management, enhanced diagnostics, digital integration of health systems, and increasing cybersecurity needs, have an impact on the market's rapid acceleration of expansion. Healthcare professionals have a good opportunity to serve patients while adhering to lockdown procedures because of telemedicine and other digital health technology.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand, and supply with yearly forecasts for 2032. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segment - By Technology{Digital Health Systems (E-prescribing Systems and Electronic Health Records), Health Analytics, Health Information Technology}, [mHealth {Apps (Medical Apps, Fitness Apps, Services), Wearables (Activity Trackers/Actigraphs, BP Monitors, Glucose Meter, Neurological Monitors, Pulse Oximeter, Sleep Apnea Monitors)}, Telehealthcare {Telehealth (LTC Monitoring, Video Consultation), Telecare (Activity Monitoring, Remote Medication Management), Telemedicine}], By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others), By Applications (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, and Others), By Delivery Modes (Cloud and On-premises).

The Global Healthtech Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; AirStrip Technologies, Allscripts, Apple Inc., AT&T, Cerner Corporation (Oracle), CISCO Systems Inc, Epic Systems Corporation, Google Inc., HMS, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Mqure, MDLIVE, Medi Buddy, Medical device as a service (MAAS), MedPass, Mobicure, Myndtec, NeurNation, Nutrino, Okadoc, Omnia Salud, Pharm Easy, Philip Healthcare, Polycom Inc, Safermom, System Healthcare Solutions, Takalam, TeleMD, UAE's Mulk, Ubenwa, Well, Guru, Xtreme VRI, Yerba.

This report also provides data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various market drivers and restraining factors for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

