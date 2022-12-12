Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Report, Emerging Trends, Revenue, Forecast 2022-2032

Global Medical Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 901.61 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.72%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, The Market is predicted to grow most rapidly in emerging economies. The demand for medical equipment is anticipated to increase due to the introduction of serious illnesses on their own, such as the coronavirus epidemic. Since the advent of COVID-19 in numerous countries, demand for hospital supplies, in-vitro diagnostic tools, and respiratory care equipment has greatly increased. This need is anticipated to persist in order to combat the pandemic and further reduce the chance that such illnesses would originate and spread.

Medical Devices Market Overview:

Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 5.72%

Forecast Market Size (2032): 901.61 billion

Every aspect of civilization has undergone a radical upheaval due to the ongoing pandemic. The high COVID-19 infection incidence raised the need for treatment in healthcare facilities including hospitals and nursing homes. COVID-19 has altered how business is performed. Virtual telehealth services and care are replacing in-person visits as healthcare professionals decrease the number of in-person encounters. The continuous domination of self-quarantine and stay-at-home policies in society has resulted in massive volume growth for companies providing virtual services and in-home care. Remote patient care is more important than ever in the fight against COVID-19. As a result, more medical technologies are being employed to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients remotely. Wearable medical devices, remote patient monitoring gear, electronic health records (EHR), and applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in human healthcare are a few of these technologies. Whether the patient is at home or in a hospital, these medical technology solutions offer contactless patient monitoring, which is essential for limiting COVID-19.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand, and supply with a yearly forecast for 2032. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segment – By Product{Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices (Anaesthesia Monitoring, Blood Glucose Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Breath Analyzer, Cardiovascular Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Diabetes Care Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Heart Rate Monitors, Hospital Supplies, Medical Tricorder, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Orthopaedic Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Surgical Equipment), Therapeutic Devices (Hearing Aids, Insulin Pumps, Portable Oxygen Concentrators And Ventilators, Others)}, By Type of Devices {Wearable (Bracelet, Clip, Handheld, Strap), Implantable, Stationary, Others}, By Expenditure (Public Expenditure and Private Expenditure), By End User (Diagnostic Centres, Homecare, Hospitals and Clinics, Sports and Fitness, Others).

The Global Medical Devices Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; ARKRAY Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, B. Braun Medical Inc., Baxter Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Boston Scientific, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Chart Industries, Covidien Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Draegerwerk AG, Essilor, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Flexicare, Fresenius Medical Care, Fukuda Denshi, General Electric Company, Getinge Group, Hamilton Medical AG, Hitachi Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lepu Medical Technology Company Co., Ltd, Masimo Corporation, Metran Co., Ltd, Nihon Koden Corporation, NIPRO Corporation, Novartis, Olympus Medical Systems Corporation, ResMed, Inc., Roche, Sanko Manufacturing Co., Ltd, SCHILLER Healthcare, Shandong WeiGao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited, Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shinva Medical Instrument Company Limited, Smiths Medical, St. Jude, Stryker Corporation, SunMed, Teleflex Medical, Terumo Corporation, Themis Bioscience, Yuwell - Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

This report also provides data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various market drivers and restraining factors for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

