Announcing the seventh edition of Future Food Asia and introducing Dr. Ismahane Elouafi as Guest of Honour
Announcing the seventh edition of Future Food Asia to be held 17-18 May 2023 and introducing Dr. Ismahane Elouafi as Guest of HonourSINGAPORE, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID Capital, the entity spearheading the development of the Future Food Asia (FFA) platform, is delighted to announce that Dr Ismahane Elouafi, Chief Scientist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will be the Guest of Honour at the seventh edition of the FFA Conference, on 17th – 18th of May 2023.
Since its inception in 2017, FFA has acted as a catalyst for collaborations accelerating the work of technology entrepreneurs in the agrifood sector, and a pioneer in the then-nascent agrifoodtech vertical in Asia-Pacific. 2022 marked a turning point in building public awareness around the role of the food system in the climate change dialogue and action, with the presence of the first-ever Food Systems Pavilion at the recently concluded COP27. This provides the FFA community with new avenues to engage with a wider audience.
In the position of Chief Scientist created two years ago, Dr Elouafi brings science and innovation into all the programs and decisions of the FAO. Recognized as one of the most influential women in science, Dr Elouafi is a visionary leader and strategic thinker, and a catalyst for new ideas and revolutionary strategies to deal with some of the world’s most pressing environmental and human problems.
“One of the main challenges countries face in leveraging innovations for sustainable agrifood systems is responding to the diverse needs and ecological contexts of the hundreds of millions of the world’s small-scale producers,” explains FAO Chief Scientist, Ismahane Elouafi. “Encouraging their active participation and taking an adaptive approach to innovation is therefore a necessary condition for responding effectively to local contexts and, ultimately, for the transformation of agrifood systems.”
Dr. Elouafi looks forward to the upcoming Future Food Asia conference and the role it can play in creating an inclusive and adaptive innovation ecosystem.
“We could not be happier to have Dr Elouafi join us. A testament to the importance of robust science-based evidence, that echoes our long-term collaboration with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency spearheading economic-oriented research to advance scientific discovery and develop innovative technology, joining again the next edition of FFA as a partner. This is a fantastic endorsement to support the ambition of Future Food Asia to convene the global community for constructive dialogue, exchange of knowledge and consensus building.”, says Isabelle Decitre, Founder & CEO of ID Capital.
FFA will also be innovating the conference style and for the first time convene Chief Technology Officers, Chief Sustainability Officers and Investors for exclusive roundtables to identify and accelerate innovations and business models that are most critical to Asia-Pacific, to build a more sustainable and inclusive food future.
This new conference format, along with the well-established FFA Award of US$ 100,000, will combine the vision of leaders in the industry and investors with the energy of start-ups and entrepreneurs. More details will be communicated on the Award as applications open in January 2023.
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. It focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, it has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector.
For further enquiries please write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.
Our goal is to achieve food security for all and ensure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active and healthy lives, leaving no one behind. With 195 members - 194 countries and the European Union, FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide.
For further enquiries please contact: FAO-Newsroom@fao.org
Isabelle Decitre
ID Capital Pte Ltd
+65 9388 7454
