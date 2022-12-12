FORTRESS announces “Fully Qualified” Status Upgrade of its 2 Primary Aerial Long-Term Fire Retardants on the USFS’s QPL

Fortress successfully completed Operational Field Evaluations in Montana Region during the summers of 2021 and 2022! Fortress was based at Missoula and Ronan air tanker bases during the past two summers. Fortress looks forward to expanding across the USA in 2023..

Fortress FR-200 long term fire retardant used to create a fire break line to prevent the wildfire from expanding. Fortress products are highly effective and offer an eco-friendly alternative to the LTR market.