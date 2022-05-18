Next-generation fire retardant technology advances to provide long-term fire protection to Communities & Homeowners
Pre-treatment of long term fire retardant gives another layer of protection for homeowners against wildfires.
Firefighters and residents alike are preparing for what has the potential to become yet another volatile and unpredictable wildfire season. The all too familiar term “wildfire season” has taken on a new tone and evolved significantly over time, especially with the tremendous loss of life and property over the past few years across the state. Severe drought conditions and dry vegetation has created the perfect storm to fuel the need to provide a new and modernized approach to snuffing out fires before they even begin. What used to fall within a short and targeted timeframe, “fire
season” is now a significant year-around concern for local residents, firefighters, climate activists and the local Southwest Riverside Fire Safe Council.
With fire season upon us, and the ever-evolving climate change issues that have impacted the country, the fact remains clear that the state of California is at significant risk for wildfires. The statistics surrounding the 2021 fire season are staggering, and 2022 is already anticipating a higher propensity for fire activity. In 2021 alone, the state of California recorded nearly 9,000 wildfires that burned more than 2.6 million acres; 2022 has already experienced nearly 1,600 fires that have charred close to 7,000 acres across the state.
The Southwest Riverside Fire Safe Council, an impressive fire prevention resource, recently secured a state grant to proactively conduct risk mitigation efforts along a highly fire prone stretch of the Via Volcano Highway – this is doubly significant because the same area is home to an ecologically protected area and a wildfire in 2012. Through the arduous and highly competitive application process, the Southwest Riverside Fire Safe Council selected Fortress North America Fire Retardant Systems and All Risk Shield to conduct the roadside application of the next generation superior fire retardant technology.
Fortress fire retardants have proven to be more eco-sensitive, sustainable, and the most efficacious ground applied fire retardant alternative to combat wildfires in California, the United States and around the world and is fully approved by the U.S. Forest Service. “Fortress is excited to partner with professional organizations like Cal-Fire and the Southwest Riverside County Fire Safe Council. It is important that we address potential roadside ignitions along Via Volcano during the critical months of wildfire season,” said
Fortress CEO Bob Burnham. “By pretreating the area with Fortress’ ground applied long- term fire retardant, we are significantly decreasing the chances of potential wildfire starts.
As an organization, we have a wealth of experience within the California wildfire agencies and understand the importance of proactively protecting communities from losses caused by wildfires. Fortress ground-applied fire retardant has been proven to be the most effective and environmentally safe product available.” The application of Fortress’ fire retardant will take place on June 1, 2022 and will commence at 9 am. The partnership consists of Cal Fire, Southwest Riverside Fire Safe Council, Fortress North America and All Risk Shield. Supporting agencies are the cities of Riverside, Temecula, Murietta, Riverside County Fire Department and local media.
Next Generation Ground Applied Fire Retardant Capabilities