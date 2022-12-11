Re: interstate closure i 89 Northbound - South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks





Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Northbound in the area of exit 13 in the town of South Burlington, both lanes of travel are

CLOSED

due to a vehicle fire. First responders are on scene at this time.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.