Decision Lens Partners with Aeyon to Deliver More Dynamic Planning and Financial Operations to the DoD

The partnership will transform strategic planning and financial management across the Department of Defense

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens, a leading developer of public sector continuous planning software, has announced a new partnership today with Aeyon, a provider of financial systems transformation, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), program management, and management consulting services.

The partnership will combine the power of Decision Lens software with the expertise of Aeyon’s Subject Matter Experts (SME) to transform strategic planning and financial management across the Department of Defense (DoD). The result will be improved capabilities for program analysis, requirements prioritization, and resource allocation tailored to meet the unique requirements and processes of each customer.

In an era where the DoD is constantly forced to balance readiness and modernization, improving how limited funds are prioritized and allocated is critical. This partnership will result in a more dynamic operational environment which will allow for faster re-prioritization of funds, increased data granularity, and rapid decision making to provide short and long-term support to the warfighter.

Mark Novelli, Aeyon’s Vice President of Financial Management Programs, “As PPBE Reform continues to become an increasingly important topic to the Department of Defense, it has become clear that leveraging innovation is key in developing agile and responsive resource planning and decision support processes. Upon learning about Decision Lens, it was evident their platform filled a critical need and allowed us to accelerate transformation across our customer base.”

Ted Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at Decision Lens felt the partnership would usher in a new era in requirements planning and financial management, “We have been really impressed with the depth of knowledge and expertise of Aeyon’s Subject Matter Experts. The combination of Aeyon's experience with our software’s capabilities will help the government transform its approach to planning and financial

management to solve complex issues and meet its mission.”

For more information on Decision Lens, visit https://www.decisionlens.com or email sales@decisionlens.com. To learn more about Aeyon visit https://www.aeyon.us or email info@aeyon.us.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Aeyon

Aeyon is built on the power of insight and the speed of systems. With deep expertise in Department of Defense (DoD) and related civilian agencies, we provide experienced leadership teams that develop transformation strategies, advanced processes, and comprehensive technologies to deliver better outcomes, faster. We collaborate with senior management to identify barriers and design solutions to key challenges. Through insights, strategies, data analytics, and technical expertise, we implement the systems necessary to accelerate critical missions.