Cosynd Names Rhea Ghosh as Chief Marketing Officer
Cosynd, the leading copyright protection service empowering creators from 120 countries, has promoted Rhea Ghosh to the position of Chief Marketing Officer.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosynd, the leading copyright protection service, has promoted Rhea Ghosh to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Ghosh will spearhead all marketing and communications initiatives and consumer brand strategy for Cosynd, which empowers thousands of creators and copyright owners from over 120 countries. She will also be responsible for heading up Cosynd’s advocacy efforts with its partner network, which include CD Baby, A2IM (American Association of Independent Music), the MLC, Repost by SoundCloud, Symphonic Distribution, BookBaby, DiscMakers, AdRev, Soundrop, and BeatStars among others. Ghosh joined Cosynd in 2020 to expand the company’s marketing efforts.
"Rhea is a true gem and we are so fortunate to have her take on such a significant role at Cosynd" says Jessica Sobhraj, CEO of Cosynd. She is a natural connector, innovator, and a real advocate for creators with an impressive track record of meaningful contributions to our industry. Her extraordinary ability to build bridges across communities and generate successful outcomes adds tremendous value for our partners and ultimately the millions of creators that they serve."
Ghosh brings a decade of experience in developing the narratives of entrepreneurs, brands, and creators. Prior to Cosynd, Ghosh served as the Global Head of Marketing at Downtown Music Publishing, where she oversaw the firm’s marketing and communications strategy across all of its international offices and created new opportunities for the company’s clients and repertoire, including the likes of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Miles Davis, Ryan Tedder, John Prine, JioSaavn’s AO catalog, and Grammy-winning “Shallow” co-writer Anthony Rossomando, among others. Additionally, she led marketing and partnerships for NY is Music, a coalition dedicated to advancing the importance of music in economic development, culture, and education in New York. Through her work with NY is Music, Ghosh helped conceive and launch New York Music Month, an annual festival celebrating music’s impact on New York, as well as Sound Thinking NYC, a program designed to introduce young women to careers in music production, audio technology, and sound recording -- both in partnership with the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. More recently, Ghosh was welcomed into the Recording Academy’s 2022 Professional Member class.
“Cosynd is truly changing the game for copyright owners, and I am honored to bring my experience to this journey of evolving the future of the creator economy,” said Ghosh. “I want to thank Jessica and Liz for this enormous opportunity, and look forward to working with more creator-focused organizations to produce impactful campaigns that further democratize the necessary tools for music-makers, among other creatives around the world, to secure their livelihoods.”
Ghosh earned her BS in Global Business Management and Entrepreneurship from Babson College. She currently resides in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
About Cosynd
Cosynd is the fastest and most affordable way for creators and copyright owners to protect themselves and all of their content — music, videos, imagery, literature, and more. Through its suite of easy-to-navigate copyright tools, Cosynd offers creators the ability to build, negotiate, redline, and execute vital agreements that secure their copyrights, and seamlessly register copyrights with the U.S. Copyright Office. Cosynd has helped thousands of creators and businesses-alike, from over 120 countries around the world. Focused on turning a long, expensive process into one that saves creators thousands in legal fees with just a few clicks, Cosynd is leveling the playing field by making basic copyright protection accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit: cosynd.com
