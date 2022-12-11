LANE closure - i 89 N Colchester area

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks





Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Northbound in the area of MM97 in the town of Colchester is down to ONE LANE of travel due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.