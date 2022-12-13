REVO Powertrains Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign
Recent California Air Resources Board Certification Sets Stage for Funding Round.
Our recent ZEPCert from the California Air Resources Board paves the way for the roll-out of our RePower process to dealers and fleet customers”ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVO Powertrains, a supplier of electric vehicle (EV) powertrains for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding capital raise on the StartEngine platform. Proceeds from the crowdfunding campaign will be used to commercialize its powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty EVs. The link to the offering page can be found here: https://www.startengine.com/revopowertrains.
— Alan Dowdell, Chief Commercial Officer of REVO Powertrains
While medium- and heavy-duty trucks make up just 4% of the total vehicle population today, they create 25% of the pollution. REVO’s RePower platform converts diesel/gas medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses into the cleanest, safest, and most efficient electric vehicles on the road. The company’s Powertrain-in-a-Crate drops right into existing chassis, similar to the current process of replacing diesel engines and transmissions.
REVO recently received Zero-Emission Powertrain Certification (“ZEPCert”) from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its zero-emission battery electric powertrain.
“With REVO’s patented powertrain technology, commercial fleet operators will be able to convert existing diesel vehicles to zero-emission battery electric vehicles for a fraction of the cost of a new vehicle,” notes Alan Dowdell, Chief Commercial Officer of REVO Powertrains. “Our recent ZEPCert from the California Air Resources Board paves the way for the roll-out of our RePower process to dealers and fleet customers.”
About REVO Powertrains
REVO designs and manufactures the world’s cleanest and most efficient electric vehicle (EV) powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company is revolutionizing the environmental impact and economics of heavy transportation by delivering world class EV technology where it’s needed most. REVO is headquartered and manufactures in Alameda, California. For more information about Wrightspeed, Inc. dba REVO Powertrains, visit www.revopowertrains.com or send an email to contact@revopowertrains.com.
# # #
Statements made in this release and in the offering materials are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results and future performance and achievements will meet or not differ from the expectations of management or qualified persons. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, many of which are not under our control.
Lizen Yumang
Wrightspeed Inc Dba REVO Powertrains
+1 562-481-8369
Lizen@REVOPowertrains.com
