Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,468 in the last 365 days.

Wrightspeed is now REVO Powertrains.

Leadership Team at Alameda Facility

New Revo Logo

Fleet-ready, efficient electric powertrain kit.

REVO is enabling fleets to accelerate their zero emissions strategies by providing Powertrain-in-a-Crate™ kits to RePower™ existing vehicles now.

REVO’s unique model means fleets can electrify faster, at lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and upfront costs than buying new electric vehicles.”
— Alan Dowdell, CEO of REVO Powertrains
ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVO is enabling an exciting new growth market where over 1 million, heavily polluting trucks and buses currently on the road in the U.S. will be repowered to become clean and quiet, zero-emission battery-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

Alan Dowdell, CEO of REVO Powertrains, said “Medium- and heavy-duty truck and bus fleets want to RePower their existing vehicles to zero-emission, full battery electric vehicles now. REVO’s unique model means fleets can electrify faster, at lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and upfront costs than buying new electric vehicles. With years of engineering work now complete, the name REVO better reflects the commercialization phase that will enable fleet operators to drive carbon emissions out of the smallest but most polluting segment of the transportation industry. It’s the ultimate “upcycle” of the installed base of over 1 million eligible vehicles in the U.S. alone.

With our REVO leadership team and supply chain partners already in place, REVO is focused on delivering “Powertrain-in-a-Crate” for multiple, high volume makes and models of medium and heavy-duty buses and trucks. Importantly, RePower facilities are already built and staffed – they are the school bus depots and the truck service centers in every market where vehicles operate. We and our partners are excited about creating a new market, and retraining diesel mechanics to become battery electric technicians.”

In March, REVO announced a partnership with Romeo Power for battery pack systems. The battery packs will be manufactured at Romeo Power’s state of the art facility in Cypress, California. The balance of the “Powertrain-in-a-Crate” solution will be assembled in REVO’s 110,000 square foot Alameda, California facility. The complete system will be shipped and installed locally, near the fleets being upgraded. This includes training and support from both Romeo Power and REVO.

Additional purchase orders continue to build REVO’s order book. Matthew’s Specialty Vehicles and Bus recently placed an additional order for Route™ 500 Powertrain Kits for Type C school buses.

The demand is here and growing, the technology is ready, the factories are built, and REVO is ready to roll. Come visit us at ACT Expo Long Beach May 9-11 Booth 1031!
About REVO Powertrains

REVO designs and manufactures the world’s cleanest and most efficient electric vehicle (EV) powertrain for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The company is revolutionizing the environmental impact and economics of heavy transportation by delivering world class EV technology where it’s needed most. REVO is headquartered and manufactures in Alameda, California. For more information about REVO, visit www.revopowertrains.com or send an email to contact@revopowertrains.com.

Lizen Yumang
Wrightspeed Inc
+1 562-481-8369
email us here

You just read:

Wrightspeed is now REVO Powertrains.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.