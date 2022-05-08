Wrightspeed is now REVO Powertrains.
REVO is enabling fleets to accelerate their zero emissions strategies by providing Powertrain-in-a-Crate™ kits to RePower™ existing vehicles now.
REVO’s unique model means fleets can electrify faster, at lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and upfront costs than buying new electric vehicles.”ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVO is enabling an exciting new growth market where over 1 million, heavily polluting trucks and buses currently on the road in the U.S. will be repowered to become clean and quiet, zero-emission battery-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles.
— Alan Dowdell, CEO of REVO Powertrains
Alan Dowdell, CEO of REVO Powertrains, said “Medium- and heavy-duty truck and bus fleets want to RePower their existing vehicles to zero-emission, full battery electric vehicles now. REVO’s unique model means fleets can electrify faster, at lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and upfront costs than buying new electric vehicles. With years of engineering work now complete, the name REVO better reflects the commercialization phase that will enable fleet operators to drive carbon emissions out of the smallest but most polluting segment of the transportation industry. It’s the ultimate “upcycle” of the installed base of over 1 million eligible vehicles in the U.S. alone.
With our REVO leadership team and supply chain partners already in place, REVO is focused on delivering “Powertrain-in-a-Crate” for multiple, high volume makes and models of medium and heavy-duty buses and trucks. Importantly, RePower facilities are already built and staffed – they are the school bus depots and the truck service centers in every market where vehicles operate. We and our partners are excited about creating a new market, and retraining diesel mechanics to become battery electric technicians.”
In March, REVO announced a partnership with Romeo Power for battery pack systems. The battery packs will be manufactured at Romeo Power’s state of the art facility in Cypress, California. The balance of the “Powertrain-in-a-Crate” solution will be assembled in REVO’s 110,000 square foot Alameda, California facility. The complete system will be shipped and installed locally, near the fleets being upgraded. This includes training and support from both Romeo Power and REVO.
Additional purchase orders continue to build REVO’s order book. Matthew’s Specialty Vehicles and Bus recently placed an additional order for Route™ 500 Powertrain Kits for Type C school buses.
The demand is here and growing, the technology is ready, the factories are built, and REVO is ready to roll. Come visit us at ACT Expo Long Beach May 9-11 Booth 1031!
About REVO Powertrains
REVO designs and manufactures the world’s cleanest and most efficient electric vehicle (EV) powertrain for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The company is revolutionizing the environmental impact and economics of heavy transportation by delivering world class EV technology where it’s needed most. REVO is headquartered and manufactures in Alameda, California. For more information about REVO, visit www.revopowertrains.com or send an email to contact@revopowertrains.com.
Lizen Yumang
Wrightspeed Inc
+1 562-481-8369
email us here