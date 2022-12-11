Authorities Searching for Reentry Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program

San Diego. – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Atheena Drochak, a participant of the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego, who walked away from the facility on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Drochak was last seen at 4 a.m. during the facility count, and at approximately 5:30 a.m., CDCR agents received a notification that Drochak had removed her EID device after departing the facility without authorization. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Drochak and notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.

Drochak, 25, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. She was received by CDCR in April 2021 to serve time for first-degree robbery in an inhabited dwelling. Drochak was transferred to the CCTRP in San Diego in December 2021.

Anyone who sees Drochack or has any knowledge of her whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The CCTRP allows eligible offenders to serve their sentence in the community, in lieu of confinement in State prison. The CCTRP provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov.