$1 MILLION POWERBALL WINNER IN DECATUR!

DECATUR (MEIGS COUNTY) – Just imagine! A Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Decatur won a cool million dollars last night (Dec. 10, 2022) by matching all five white numbers drawn.

The lucky ticket was sold at Piggly Wiggly, 17619 State Hwy. 58 North in Decatur.

No additional information is known until the prize is claimed.

