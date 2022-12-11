VIETNAM, December 11 -

HÀ NỘI — Viettel High Tech (VHT) and United Telecoms Limited Group (UTL) last week signed a strategic agreement on comprehensive R&D deployment of 5G network infrastructure in India and export contract to the Indian market, becoming the first Vietnamese brand exporting hi-tech equipment to India.

The contract which was signed under the International Defence Expo was an important landmark affirming that Viettel's 5G mobile telecommunications network infrastructure solution is ready for commercial and large-scale business, not only in Việt Nam and Viettel’s 10 overseas markets but also international markets with high technology level and strict requirements like India.

Accordingly, VHT will supply and deploy IP Router equipment on the telecommunications network of Gwave (a member of UTL Group) in the Indian market. This is an IP transmission device that supports 100Gbps speed to meet the requirements of the 5G network owned by Viettel from research to production. Viettel is the first unit to conduct IP Router research in Việt Nam to meet the standards of CE (Europe), and FCC (the US). The equipment was also assessed and certified by the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications.

UTL Group is India's leading telecoms service and solution provider, known as the leader in terms of market share, research and development capacity, transmission technology deployment, and equipment terminals in both the military and telecoms sectors. In particular, this is also the United Nations (UN)'s global partner in information technology solutions with a presence in 24 countries and territories.

Raja Mohan Rao Potluri, Chairman of UTL Group, said that they decided to choose an IP Router device to use in the Gwave network. This shows UTL's belief in the quality of VHT's products. In addition, after a careful assessment of technology mastery, they chose VHT as the first partner to deploy the 5G network in India for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's national carrier.

In fact, with UTL's experience and VHT's network deployment capacity, the UTL-VHT consortium has received the trust of the Indian Ministry of Communications. The procedures for licensing 5G test frequencies are expected to be approved this month.

“This year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and India (1972-2022). On the basis of promoting the achievements and extensive relationship between the two countries, we believe that the cooperation between Viettel High Tech and UTL Group will promote expanding the relationship,” said Nguyễn Vũ Hà, General Director of Viettel High Tech.

“Supplying equipment and co-operating in 5G testing in India is the first step of Viettel High Tech in the process of expanding the market. With a population of 1.4 billion, India is a market with great attraction for leading technology corporations. Our goal is to promote co-operation in research, development and production of equipment/systems of all 4G and 5G networks to meet Make in India standards,” he added.

VHT is the key R&D unit of Viettel Group to make Việt Nam become one of the few countries that can produce 5G equipment. Co-operation with leading international partners is its development strategy.

UTL Group is a multi-industry business group that has been growing for over 30 years in India and is one of the first mobile service businesses in the country. — VNS