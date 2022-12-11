Submit Release
News Search

There were 340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,089 in the last 365 days.

Cecile A. Labar Imparted the Significance of Faith at the 2022 NYLA

Cecile A. Labar's spiritually uplifting book “Faith” was among the various religious journeys showcased by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association (NYLA) Annual Conference & Trade Show on November 3rd to 4th at Saratoga Springs, New York.

“Faith” follows Cecile's spiritual transformation, documenting the moments she received religious divination and guidance through dreams and visions. She narrates how God provided her with numerous manifestations and signs leading to her baptism – a new life she chose to live and share with God. Alongside these manifestations, Cecile also chronicles how she prepared for her baptism, highlighting how the Bible's guided her regarding the choices she needed to make for her successful baptismal.

Cecile A. Labar's book is her means to inspire change in people. Growing up with the natural aspiration to help and serve others, she documented her spiritual journey to empower others and draw them closer to God's mercy.

This book is a must-read for anyone who needs inspiration and spiritual guidance. It's the perfect material to bring readers closer to God and strengthen their faith in His will and plans.

Experience the magical and heart-warming journey of change and toward divine clarity in Cecile A. Labar's “Faith.” Get a copy of the book on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

“Faith”
Author | Cecile A. Labar
Published date | April 1, 2021
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Genre | Non-Fiction Religious

Author Bio

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, author Cecile's family migrated to London, England, where she studied to qualify for certification in Social Work. With her advocacy for change and empowerment, she worked as an Education Welfare Officer. Advocacy for change and inspiration on one hand, and her passion for the arts on the other, she began documenting her spiritual experiences, which made way for her book “Faith.”

— WebWireID297715 —


You just read:

Cecile A. Labar Imparted the Significance of Faith at the 2022 NYLA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.