Cecile A. Labar Imparted the Significance of Faith at the 2022 NYLA

Cecile A. Labar's spiritually uplifting book “Faith” was among the various religious journeys showcased by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association (NYLA) Annual Conference & Trade Show on November 3rd to 4th at Saratoga Springs, New York.

“Faith” follows Cecile's spiritual transformation, documenting the moments she received religious divination and guidance through dreams and visions. She narrates how God provided her with numerous manifestations and signs leading to her baptism – a new life she chose to live and share with God. Alongside these manifestations, Cecile also chronicles how she prepared for her baptism, highlighting how the Bible's guided her regarding the choices she needed to make for her successful baptismal.

Cecile A. Labar's book is her means to inspire change in people. Growing up with the natural aspiration to help and serve others, she documented her spiritual journey to empower others and draw them closer to God's mercy.

This book is a must-read for anyone who needs inspiration and spiritual guidance. It's the perfect material to bring readers closer to God and strengthen their faith in His will and plans.

Experience the magical and heart-warming journey of change and toward divine clarity in Cecile A. Labar's “Faith.” Get a copy of the book on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

“Faith”

Author | Cecile A. Labar

Published date | April 1, 2021

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Genre | Non-Fiction Religious

Author Bio

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, author Cecile's family migrated to London, England, where she studied to qualify for certification in Social Work. With her advocacy for change and empowerment, she worked as an Education Welfare Officer. Advocacy for change and inspiration on one hand, and her passion for the arts on the other, she began documenting her spiritual experiences, which made way for her book “Faith.”

