Royalton Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 22B2005675

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Vitali

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2022 12:59 AM

LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Warrant

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 12/11/2022, at approximately 12:59 AM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of the possible location of a wanted male.

Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers made contact with the subject, identified as Jasper Digby. Digby was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged in lieu of $25,000 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022, 1230 PM

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.