Dana Group Associates Releases New Guide on Anti-Depressants for Depression Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Group Behavioral Health has just released a new guide on the effectiveness of prescription medication in treating depression. CDC statistics have shown that the use of anti-depressants has increased over the last several years, but does it actually work for depressed patients?
The choice to take anti-depressants isn’t a light one, considering the list of possible side effects includes:
• Dry mouth
• Headaches
• Dizziness
• Restlessness
• Sexual dysfunction
• Diarrhea
• Sleep problems
• Nausea and vomiting
• Vision problems
• Constipation
• Trembling
• Trouble urinating
However, this guide explains when prescription medication may be an effective option for treating depression. It turns out, anti-depressants work best when the cause of depression aligns with their method of treatment: chemical imbalance. The medication treats depression by restoring the availability and levels of key neurotransmitters in the brain. In addition, those with severe depressive symptoms see a more noticeable improvement with anti-depressants than those with milder forms of the disorder.
There are multiple anti-depressant medications available, but they fall into one of five categories: 1) SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), 2) SNRIs (serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors), 3) tricyclic antidepressants, 4) MAOIs (monoamine oxidase inhibitors), and 5) atypical antidepressants. Responses to each class of medication vary, so it is not uncommon for patients to try more than one antidepressant before finding an effective prescription.
While multiple factors play into whether or not medication will treat depression – such as length of treatment, use of therapy, health, and physical makeup – the only way to find out is to try it for oneself.
Dana Group Behavioral Health provides comprehensive treatment for depression, including therapy services and medication management. If anyone is looking for relief from depressive symptoms or to explore anti-depressants as an additional treatment option, behavioral health professionals are available to help.
To reach out to Dana Group Behavioral Health, navigate to their website here.
Miguel Saravia
The choice to take anti-depressants isn’t a light one, considering the list of possible side effects includes:
• Dry mouth
• Headaches
• Dizziness
• Restlessness
• Sexual dysfunction
• Diarrhea
• Sleep problems
• Nausea and vomiting
• Vision problems
• Constipation
• Trembling
• Trouble urinating
However, this guide explains when prescription medication may be an effective option for treating depression. It turns out, anti-depressants work best when the cause of depression aligns with their method of treatment: chemical imbalance. The medication treats depression by restoring the availability and levels of key neurotransmitters in the brain. In addition, those with severe depressive symptoms see a more noticeable improvement with anti-depressants than those with milder forms of the disorder.
There are multiple anti-depressant medications available, but they fall into one of five categories: 1) SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), 2) SNRIs (serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors), 3) tricyclic antidepressants, 4) MAOIs (monoamine oxidase inhibitors), and 5) atypical antidepressants. Responses to each class of medication vary, so it is not uncommon for patients to try more than one antidepressant before finding an effective prescription.
While multiple factors play into whether or not medication will treat depression – such as length of treatment, use of therapy, health, and physical makeup – the only way to find out is to try it for oneself.
Dana Group Behavioral Health provides comprehensive treatment for depression, including therapy services and medication management. If anyone is looking for relief from depressive symptoms or to explore anti-depressants as an additional treatment option, behavioral health professionals are available to help.
To reach out to Dana Group Behavioral Health, navigate to their website here.
Miguel Saravia
Dana Group Associates
+1 781-429-7755
email us here