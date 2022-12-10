North/South Unveils its New York City 2023 Winter/Spring Season
Tuesday night, Lifchitz conducted his North/South Orchestra in a matter-of-factly transcendent program. He wants to cross-pollinate on a global level the work of composers from across the Americas.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live audiences are invited to attend and celebrate the North/South Chamber Orchestra's 43rd consecutive Winter/Spring Season.
— Lucid Culture
Seven free-admission events will be held at three different New York City auditoriums featuring vocal and instrumental music by composers from the Americas and the world.
The location and dates for the events are:
THURSDAY JANUARY 12, 2023 @ 8 PM -- NEW YEAR CELEBRATION
Music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio & Max Lifchitz
Christ & St Stephen's Church (120 West 69th Street; New York, NY 10023)
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 5, 2023 @ 7:30 PM -- IS SPRING RIGHT?
Music by Harry Bulow, Paul Konye, Max Lifchitz, Barbara Rettagliati, Joseph Rivers & Allen Schultz
National Opera Center (330 Seventh Ave; New York, NY 10001)
THURSDAY FEBRUARY 23, 2023 @ 8 PM -- AMERICAN PROMISE
Music by Munir Beken, Richard Heller, Sheli Nan, Alexandro Rodriguez & Xuesi Xu
Christ & St Stephen's Church (120 West 69th Street; New York, NY 10023)
THURSDAY MARCH 16, 2023 @ 8 PM -- ST PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION
Music by Frank Corcoran, Robert Lemay, Max Lifchitz, Hsueh-Yung Shen & Rob Smith
Christ & St Stephen's Church (120 West 69th Street; New York, NY 10023)
THURSDAY MAY 4, 2023 @ 8 PM -- CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION
Music by Mexican composers Carlos Chavez, Eduardo Mata, Manuel M. Ponce & others
National Opera Center (330 Seventh Ave; New York, NY 10001)
TUESDAY JUNE 6, 2023 @ 8 PM -- SORREL HAYS REDISCOVERED
Orchestral works by the late Doris Sorrel Hays
DiMenna Center (450 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018)
TUESDAY JUNE 20, 2023 @ 8 PM -- SEASON FINALE
Music by BIll Apollo Brown, Leonard Mark Lewis, Max Lifchitz & Madoka Mori
Christ & St Stephen's Church (120 West 69th Street; New York, NY 10023)
Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs; the BMI Foundation; the Music Performance Funds; the Zethus Fund; as well as the generosity of numerous individual donors.
