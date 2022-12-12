Grammy™ Winner Yates McKendree Releases New LP, Buchanan Lane, to Impressive Critical Acclaim and Charting Success

Yates McKendree Buchanan Lane LP Yates McKendree Buchanan Lane Yates McKendree Buchanan Lane

The 13 song Traditional Blues LP is available on CD, 180g Vinyl, via all streaming services and at yatesmckendree.com

The one guy I can stand to listen to forever is Yates McKendree!” — Delbert McClinton

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Nashville and raised in a recording studio, Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist Yates McKendree grew up hearing and playing with many great musicians. Self-taught from the age 3, music came to him naturally. During Yates’s formative years, he played on and engineered many recording projects; most notably for Delbert McClinton and John Hiatt, who stated in a Rolling Stone Magazine interview that “Yates was our secret ingredient.” In January 2020, he earned a Grammy Award for his role as an engineer and a musician on Delbert McClinton’s “Tall Dark & Handsome.”

His debut LP “Buchanan Lane” on the Qualified Records label released on October 28, 2022 to critical acclaim worldwide. The album features 13 songs in total - both classic tunes and 4 original compositions, 2 of which Yates co-wrote with stellar Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame 2022 inductee and multi-Grammy winner Gary Nicholson.

Produced by his father, the multi-Grammy winning Kevin McKendree, “Buchanan Lane” highlights Yates’s skills, remarkable style and taste as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with an emphasis on guitar playing the music he loves best: straight-up Traditional Blues. The LP also features some notable guest artists including keyboardist Kevin McKendree, bassists Steve Mackey and Greg Garner, drummers Kenneth Blevins and “Big Joe” Maher, horn maestro Jim Hoke and the vocal talents of the beloved McCrary Sisters, among others.

The global reaction to Yates’s talents by radio programmers, reviewers and blues lovers has been warm and receptive, with the LP charting in the #1 position on the Roots Music Report’s Blues, Classic Blues and Tennessee charts. In addition, the LP has earned nearly 500k spins on SoundCloud and 100k spins on Spotify in its first month after release.

“I have said Yates is proof of reincarnation, only a very old and experienced soul could make his kind of art. Yes, he’s been around plenty before, and he’s giving it to this world again, just getting started being timeless.” Gary Nicholson

“ … his amazing grasp of finesse and stylistic subtleties … and he possesses a lot of inflection in his young voice.” Dave Gallagher Talkin' the Blues

“Buchanan Lane is also a first-rate first album, filled with the fresh music of an outstanding new talent” Blues Roadhouse Magazine

“Once in a very rare while, a debut album simply knocks you off your feet from the opening bars.” Blues Blast Magazine

“ …. The one guy I can stand to listen to forever is Yates McKendree. He knows all the honest-to-God notes that the greats played, and he plays it properly. He plays the kind of guitar that moves you inside." Delbert McClinton

For more information on the LP, touring dates and more, go to the official website. Promotion by Betsie Brown of Blind Raccoon (‭901) 268-6065‬) and Booking is managed by Scott Boyer at North Shore Artists (‭256) 443-4424‬. ‬‬

