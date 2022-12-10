Wellesley Island Border Patrol Agents and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Seized Approximately 150 Pounds of Marijuana

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office seized 156lbs of marijuana.

On December 2, Border Patrol agents assisted a deputy sheriff from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies conducted a K9 sweep of the exterior of the vehicle which resulted in the K9 alerting for narcotics. Upon further investigation, agents and deputies discovered six duffle bags in the bed of the pickup truck that contained vacuum sealed packages of marijuana. The packaged marijuana was determined approximate street value of more than $300,000. The trafficking of marijuana in New York state remains illegal under state and federal law.

More than 150 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

“Removing illegally manufactured marijuana helps prevent the financial gain that these criminal organizations benefit from,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan. “The partnership the Border Patrol has with our local and state law enforcement partners is crucial in the removal of illegal narcotics.”

The male driver was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the marijuana was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

