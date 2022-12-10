Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a person with an active warrant

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a person with an active warrant in Laredo, Texas.

On Dec. 5, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo West Station were working their duties when they apprehended a group of undocumented individuals at a ranch northwest of Laredo. After record checks were conducted one of the individuals was identified as Esdras Romero-Izara, a 29-year-old male Guatemalan national. Esdras Romero-Izara had an outstanding warrant for Rape- 2nd Degree and Sexual Abuse of a Minor from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

Esdras Romero-Izara was taken to the Laredo West Station for processing.

