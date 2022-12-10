Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a person with an active warrant

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a person with an active warrant in Laredo, Texas.

On Dec. 5, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo West Station were working their duties when they apprehended a group of undocumented individuals at a ranch northwest of Laredo. After record checks were conducted one of the individuals was identified as Esdras Romero-Izara, a 29-year-old male Guatemalan national.  Esdras Romero-Izara had an outstanding warrant for Rape- 2nd Degree and Sexual Abuse of a Minor from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

Esdras Romero-Izara was taken to the Laredo West Station for processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

