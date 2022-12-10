Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests a sex offender and a gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station arrested a convicted sex offender and a gang member in Laredo, Texas.

On Dec. 3, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties apprehended a group near a ranch in south Laredo. After agents conducted record checks one of the persons in the group, identified as Carlos Moran, a 52-year-old male Guatemalan national who had a prior felony conviction for Sex Assault-Sodomy-Girl-Strongarm.

On Dec. 5, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties in south Laredo, apprehended a 27-year-old male Mexican national, identified as Jose Adrian Tzintzun-Ramirez.  After record checks were conducted it revealed he is a member of the Sureno gang with felony drug convictions.

Both individuals were transported to the Laredo South Station to be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

