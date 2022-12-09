Project Manager Blue Economy

Join our international non-profit research organization and help create a sustainable, prosperous future for all! SEI is a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs over 100 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based office in central Stockholm (Garnisonen), with an additional 170 employees in centres around the world.

The Water, Coasts and Ocean (WCO) Team promotes knowledge and creates tools for more inclusive and resilient blue spaces in a changing world. Our work is geared towards exploring the planning of water, coasts and marine areas and the governance of their ecosystems, activities, infrastructures, services, risks and economies. WCO was recently established as part of SEI HQ and we are on a mission to set up a dream team!

WCO’s strategy is operationalized through a portfolio of projects connected to three pillars:

Blue Economy. We explore how regenerative, multifunctional marine spatial planning can ensure an equitable blue economy.

One Water. We explore how circular innovation can inform water governance in coastal zones.

Resilient Infrastructures. We explore the barriers and opportunities for infrastructure diversification in critical service provision under conditions of uncertainty.

We are looking for a motivated Project Manager to drive existing partnerships and initiate new strategic collaborations with funding agencies and key stakeholders in the sphere of the blue economy. The Project Manager will work closely to the WCO Team Lead to connect the blue economy agenda in Sweden and internationally.

Support Team Lead with coordination, collaboration and strategic planning and direction

Liaise with key partners in priority regions (Southern Indian Ocean, Baltic Sea, North Sea and EU)

Drive stakeholder engagement in Swedish-based projects and support international efforts, including designing stakeholder engagements and leading or supporting the organization of meetings, seminars and workshops where necessary

Identify new sources of funding and help develop new proposals, including designation of project resources, preparing budgets, monitoring progress and keeping internal communication in ongoing flagship projects

Coordinate contributions from colleagues required to complete all contractual reporting requirements and ensure that reporting is carried out according to contract

Support development of operational routines that can improve efficiency in our work processes

Contribute with strategic oversight and planning while maintaining strong team collaboration and work culture

Liaise with finance department for periodic budget planning, including monitoring of budgets

Provide overall support regarding project management and coordination, monitoring and administration.

Support procurement processes required for projects

Follow up on project activities and deliverables

Develop and coordinate monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL) strategies and activities for projects

Contribute to preparing annual reports

Manages information databases and organize data (including on Microsoft Teams).

The WCO team values diversity, creativity and unity and we believe in dialogue, collaboration and teamwork. We work hard to deliver excellent science that has a positive impact on the actors and places where we engage.

To complete our team, we are looking for a team player with a passion for structure, an ability to manage stakeholders and develop partnerships and knowledge of the blue economy. You are highly organized, reliable and a problem solver. You enjoy working in a fast-paced environment with varied tasks and you are not afraid to take initiative or ask questions.

Master’s degree with 2-4 years relevant work experience

Background in business, administration, management, economy or similar.

Experience in project management, development of partnerships and stakeholder engagement

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish

Excellent planning skills

Ability to effectively meet deadlines

Ability to maintain communication between partners and team members

Knowledge of the blue economy, including financing mechanisms, offshore infrastructures and marine spatial planning.

Experience working in research environments or with municipalities in Sweden

Experience working within the field of the blue economy

Management experience with research donors and academic partners

Additional language skills

Experience working in a team.

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is of high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do and we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.

Employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as annual health checkups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible work hours, 37.5-hour workweek and generous number of vacation days

Being part of tackling environmental and development challenges developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 10 January 2023, 23:59 Stockholm local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: