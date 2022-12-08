Premier Focuses on Healthcare Labour Mobility at Annual Meeting of Committee on Internal Trade

CANADA, December 8 - Premier Tim Houston emphasized the importance of making it easier for healthcare workers to move from one province to another during a meeting of Canadian trade ministers in Toronto today, December 8.

“Obviously, the most important issue facing Nova Scotians is healthcare and we have to do whatever we can to make entry for healthcare workers easy,” said Premier Houston. “If a healthcare worker can be certified to practise in any other province in this country, there is absolutely no reason I can see why they shouldn’t be able to come and work in Nova Scotia without being buried by paperwork and regulations.”

The Premier, also Nova Scotia’s Minister of Trade, discussed labour mobility and reducing barriers in a variety of fields during the Committee on Internal Trade meeting on the ongoing implementation of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement.

Premier Houston will continue to lead this labour mobility initiative when the Council of the Federation convenes Friday, December 9, and when the Council of Atlantic Premiers meets December 19.

-30-