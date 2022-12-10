Submit Release
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $808K Worth of Narcotics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted alleged narcotics with a combined estimated street value of $808,976.

“Our CBP officers used their experience and multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Nearly eight and a half pounds of fentanyl pills, part of a poly-drug seizure realized by CBP officers in a single enforcement action at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Houston, Texas, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2013 Chevrolet. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered eight packages hidden within the 2013 Chevrolet. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained 6.39 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, 8.42 pounds of alleged fentanyl, 13.44 pounds of alleged cocaine, and 19.92 pounds of alleged heroin.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $58,788, $235,806, $179,559, and $334,823 respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

