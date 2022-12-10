Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Agents Apprehend Group of 700 Migrants

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande River near a local ranch at Eagle Pass. Agents responded to the area and apprehended 704 migrants making illegal entry into the United States. The group consisted of 535 Cubans, 74 Nicaraguans, 49 Colombians, 31 Dominicans, nine Peruvians, three Ecuadorians, and three Mexicans. An extensive breakdown of the group revealed there were 320 single males, 190 single females, 74 family units, and 12 unaccompanied children.

The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more as “large groups.” This fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, the Del Rio Sector accounts for nearly 90 percent of all large groups encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol nationwide.

All subjects were transported to the nearest processing center and processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

