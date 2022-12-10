King Abdul Aziz Festival Falcons Chase British Drones in Riyadh
EINPresswire.com/ -- In Riyadh, the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival kicks off on December 13, from Saturday until next Tuesday. The festival witnesses a fierce chase between falcons and British drones designed in the form of electronic preys showcasing the skills of falcons in chasing and adding more excitement as a special competition within the activities of the festival.
According to the Saudi Falcon Club, for the first time Saudi Arabia, the electronic preys come within the participation of the British Vowley Racing Centre in the festival by organizing a hunting competition as part of the activities accompanying the festival using hunting planes designed in the form of prey to display the skills of falcons in offering electronic prey.
“Five of the best British teams will participate, for the first time in a competition outside the UK.” Stated by the Saudi Falcon Club. They also indicate that the competition will continue for three days and 20 falcons will compete to qualify for the final round that will be held next Tuesday at the club’s headquarters in Mulham, north of Riyadh.
Within the ambitions of Vision 2030, the Saudi Falcon Club organizes events like King Abdulaziz Festival to serve falconers and encourage them to practice their hobby as well as to preserve the cultural and the civilizational heritage of Saudi Arabia.
The competitions between local and international falconers were fierce for the prizes of the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival and reach the final round and win the “King Abdulaziz Sword” award as well as the festival’s prizes amounting to 30 million SR (8 million dollars). The festival’s prizes, in its fifth edition, exceeds to 115 million SR ($30.6 million).
The festival has been having a great presence of a large number of falconry enthusiasts and lovers of originality and heritage of all ages and groups throughout the days of the festival from November 28 to witness enthusiastic competitions between local and international amateurs and professionals.
The club has allocated title of King Abdulaziz Cups for the first three places in each of the final 12 rounds for each category (owners - open owners - professionals) in addition to 2 more rounds titled by “King Sword”.
abdulrahman alabsi
abdulrahman alabsi
