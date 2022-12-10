Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Alcohol #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3004516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: Dec 10, 2022 / 0051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A / Old Depot Rd, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI Alcohol #1

 

ACCUSED: Robert N Parascandolo Jr.                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnston RI

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Robert Parascandolo Jr. showed signs of alcohol impairment. Robert was subsequently taken into custody for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 19, 2022 / 0815 hours         

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley for detox    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Alcohol #1

