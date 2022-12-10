Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Alcohol #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3004516
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: Dec 10, 2022 / 0051 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A / Old Depot Rd, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: DUI Alcohol #1
ACCUSED: Robert N Parascandolo Jr.
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnston RI
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Robert Parascandolo Jr. showed signs of alcohol impairment. Robert was subsequently taken into custody for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 19, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley for detox
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.