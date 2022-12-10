Derby Barracks / DUI 1

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A5005645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                           

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2022 @ approximately 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodland Drive in the Town of Jay

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Colleen Mays                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a disorderly female at a residence located on Woodland Drive in the Town of Jay. Upon trooper’s arrival the female was present and was later identified as Colleen Mays. Through investigation it was learned Mays initially left the residence and later returned. Indicators of impairment were then observed, and the accused was screened for suspicion of DUI, and found to be impaired. Mays was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.

 

 

