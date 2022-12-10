Derby Barracks / DUI 1 *Update*

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A5005645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2022 @ approximately 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodland Drive in the Town of Jay

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Colleen Mays

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a disorderly female at a residence located on Woodland Drive in the Town of Jay. Upon trooper’s arrival the female was present and was later identified as Colleen Mays. Through investigation it was learned Mays initially left the residence and later returned. Indicators of impairment were then observed, and the accused was screened for suspicion of DUI, and found to be impaired. Mays was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.

*Update*

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 @ 1000 Hours

COURT: Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.