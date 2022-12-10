Derby Barracks / DUI 1 *Update*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005645
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2022 @ approximately 2256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodland Drive in the Town of Jay
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Colleen Mays
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a disorderly female at a residence located on Woodland Drive in the Town of Jay. Upon trooper’s arrival the female was present and was later identified as Colleen Mays. Through investigation it was learned Mays initially left the residence and later returned. Indicators of impairment were then observed, and the accused was screened for suspicion of DUI, and found to be impaired. Mays was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.
*Update*
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 @ 1000 Hours
COURT: Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.