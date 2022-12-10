Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee Meeting #11

MAINE, December 13 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: December 13, 2022

Start Time: 9:30 AM

Location: In Person (UMaine) with Virtual Option. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual meeting of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee. The meeting will be in person at the University of Maine's Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center, 75 Long Rd, Orono, ME 04473 from 9:30 am - 1:00 pm. Public participants are encouraged to join virtually using Zoom.

Note: The date for this meeting has been changed from November 16 to December 13 and the start time is delayed 30 minutes from original time.

Please register

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379