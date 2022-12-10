22B4006941
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4006941
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2022 approximately 1819 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town Hannaford
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Raja Taylor
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/09/2022, at approximately 1819 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male trespassing at the Rutland Town Hannaford. The male, later identified as Raja Taylor, 45 of Rutland City, continued to refuse to leave Hannaford after Troopers arrived on scene. Taylor was ultimately taken into custody without further incident for Unlawful Trespass and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Taylor was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 9, 2022
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.