STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B4006941

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2022 approximately 1819 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town Hannaford

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Raja Taylor

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/09/2022, at approximately 1819 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male trespassing at the Rutland Town Hannaford. The male, later identified as Raja Taylor, 45 of Rutland City, continued to refuse to leave Hannaford after Troopers arrived on scene. Taylor was ultimately taken into custody without further incident for Unlawful Trespass and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Taylor was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 9, 2022

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

