Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,118 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) Offense: 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault to Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:44 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and brandished a handgun. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/b11QzbGGExM

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) Offense: 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.