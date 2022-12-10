Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in the 1600 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 4:00 am, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.