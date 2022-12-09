Submit Release
Governor’s Office Announces Personnel Changes

NORTH CAROLINA, December 9 - Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper today announced new personnel within the Governor’s Office. 

“I’m proud of the strong, diverse team we have built to move our state forward and help our people and communities. It’s a privilege to serve our great state and I appreciate these leaders stepping into new roles to work with me to build a stronger North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. 

Alicia Davis has been named Director of Legislative Affairs, succeeding former Legislative Director LT McCrimmon. Davis comes to the role from the Secretary of State’s Office where she served as Director of Legislative Affairs, Policy & Ethics. She previously worked as legislative liaison at the NC Department of Public Safety. She was raised in Raleigh and holds a bachelor’s degree from NC State University and a law degree from NC Central University.

Pryor Gibson will join the Governor’s Office as Senior Legislative Advisor. Gibson currently leads the Division of Employment Security at the NC Department of Commerce. He previously worked at the NC Forestry Association, for the Workforce Solutions agency, and for the Governor’s Office. He served as a legislator in the NC House of Representatives in 1989-90 and 1999-2011. Gibson was raised in Anson County and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and studied at NCSU and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Tracy Lovett has been named Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Inclusion. Lovett worked for 22 years for Congressman David Price in the US House of Representatives and currently serves there as Director of Outreach and Senior Advisor. She previously worked for Congressman Mel Watt as a Constituent Liaison. Lovett holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

 

###

