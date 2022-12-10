2022MIECF Helps Enterprises Explore Green Business Opportunities with 90 Business Meetings on the First Day

MACAU, December 10 - On the first day of the “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF), three business matching sessions for government procurement, In-Depth Co-operation Zone, and electric vehicles were held. The 2022MIECF has attracted over one hundred enterprises and organisations to participate, with 90 business meetings being staged on the same day.

By arranging different themed matching sessions, MIECF has helped the public sector better gain information on environmental protection technologies and products and has strengthened environmental co-operation and exchanges between governments and industries. At the same time, it also aims to build a “one-on-one” exchange platform between enterprises from the In-Depth Co-operation Zone and green exhibitors, and to provide in-depth exchange and co-operation opportunities for those who have procurement needs concerning electric vehicles and the associated charging equipment.

Assisting enterprises to find opportunities for green co-operation

On the occasion of the three business matching sessions, many exhibitors seize the opportunity for face-to-face or online communication, showcasing and introducing their own environmental protection products, technologies, and services to the participating traders in an endeavour to seek green co-operation opportunities.

Some participating enterprises believed that the business matching sessions allowed them to meet with potential and target customers in the relevant field in an effective way. Some would also see MIECF as an important business platform for the environmental protection industry and MICE as a driving force for the development of green industries and a green economy.

More green matching to be held in the following two days

The 2022MIECF, hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, will continue to feature green matching sessions tomorrow (10 December) and on 11 December including the “Eco-friendly Tableware Matching Session”. Through on-site matching and online business matching, enterprises will be able to explore more green potential markets and work together towards the “dual carbon” goals.