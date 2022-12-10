Prime Minister visits Luxembourg Stock Exchange

VIETNAM, December 10 - LUXEMBOURG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 9 toured the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), the first in the world to have a platform dedicated to green securities and currently listing half of the world's green bonds.

This is the second time Chính has visited a stock exchange during his overseas business trips. Previously, he visited the New York Stock Exchange on his working trip to the US in May 2022.

LuxSE Chairman Alain Kinsch said that the PM's choosing LuxSE as a destination during his visit showed recognition of the exchange's efforts in developing green finance and sustainability.

He said he believed that Vietnam would soon become a developed country, thereby promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

PM Chính, for his part, said Việt Nam wanted to foster cooperation with Luxembourg to develop its frontier stock market into an emerging one, including in building institutions, technology, digital transformation, market management and human resources training.

On the occasion, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Vietnam Stock Exchange signed a cooperation agreement.

The Vietnamese leader wished for the European nation’s support in green and sustainable development and climate change adaptation. — VNA/VNS