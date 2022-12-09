$7.38 Million for Saskatoon Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 9 - Released on December 9, 2022

Today, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $6.48 million to the City of Saskatoon through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will support 48 police service positions in the community.

"Safe communities are a priority for our government," Saskatoon Southeast MLA and Crown Investments Corporation Minister Don Morgan said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. "We appreciate our partnership with the Saskatoon Police Service and thank the dedicated officers who work tirelessly to enhance community safety across Saskatoon and the surrounding area."

The funding for Saskatoon supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which comprises police officers and mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

Funding also supports one new member for the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program, which is dedicated to the investigation of child exploitation.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $900,000 for five positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total of the Saskatoon Police Service Funding Agreement to $7.38 million for 53 police positions in 2022-23.

"Efforts of both prevention and enforcement around exploitation and violence are critical to community safety in Saskatoon, as is the need to respond appropriately to social disorder calls for service," Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper said. "From the Police and Crisis Team to Internet Child Exploitation to road safety, the continued support provided by the Province of Saskatchewan assists our officers as they address these issues."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

