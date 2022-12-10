Traffic and Road Closure Advisory: US-Africa Leaders Summit

From Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. through Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the U.S.–Africa Leaders Summit will take place in the District of Columbia. Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and other law enforcement agencies will be providing security for the event to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries, attendees, and members of the public.

Get details on street closures and other information related to the Summit HERE.