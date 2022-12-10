TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE ADVISORY: U.S.– Africa Leaders Summit

A National Special Security Event (NSSE) is an event of national or international significance deemed by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to be a potential target for terrorism or other criminal activity. These events may include summits of world leaders, meetings of international organizations, presidential nominating conventions, and presidential inaugurations. As the nation's capital, Washington, DC is frequently the setting for NSSE-designated events. This page will provide information on specific events as they are planned and executed.

Notice: NSSE Event: US-Africa Leaders Summit //

Wednesday, December 7–Saturday, December 17, 2022

From Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. through Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the U.S.–Africa Leaders Summit will take place in the District of Columbia. Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and other law enforcement agencies will be providing security for the event to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries, attendees, and members of the public.

Due to this event, there will be numerous impacts to vehicular traffic, pedestrians, and public transportation in the area of the Washington Convention Center (WCC). Please plan accordingly and expect delays throughout the week.

In conjunction with this event, parking restrictions will begin on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and extend through Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Street closures in the area will begin on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. and will be expanded to additional closures on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Most street closures will remain in place until Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.

Residents and businesses inside the closure area will be accessible, but vehicles and pedestrians may be required to undergo a security sweep prior to entering the area around the WCC. Please see the list below on how to access businesses, restaurants, and residences within the closure area.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. through Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.:

7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to O Street, NW

9th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

10th Street from New York Avenue to N Street, NW

11th Street from H Street to L Street, NW

12th Street from K Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

12th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

13th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

H Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

K Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

L Street from 6th Street to 12th Street, NW

M Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

N Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

O Street from 6th Street to 9th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 6th Street to 14th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 6th Street to 13th Street, NW

Street Closures

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. through Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.:

Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.:

7th Street from I Street to O Street, NW

8th Street from N Street to O Street, NW

9th Street from New York Avenue to O Street, NW

K Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

L Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

M Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

N Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

Vehicular Access to Residential and Business Parking

For people traveling by vehicle that require access to residential parking lots and business parking lots within the closure area: Drivers will be required to enter at certain locations, show identification, and vehicles will be subject to inspection by law enforcement personnel.

Vehicular Access to Residential and Business Parking Access Type Location Commercial Motor Vehicles making deliveries within the street closure areas 6th Street and New York Avenue, NW Vehicle entrance for McCollough Terrace Apartment residents, WCC employees, other pre-registered and credentialed attendees of the Summit 7th Street and O Street, NW Vehicle entrance for Blagden Alley, NW, Shepherd Court, NW, and valet for Courtyard by Marriott Downtown and Residence Inn Downtown Alley across from 1126 10th Street, NW Vehicle entrance for parking lots accessible from the 600 block of M Street, NW 6th Street and M Street, NW Vehicle entrance for Marriott Marquis parking garage 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, NW Vehicle entrance for residents of The Colonial Apartment Building 10th Street and N Street, NW Vehicle entrance for residents of 1330 7th Street, NW apartment building 8th and O Street, NW Vehicle entrance for 901 New York Avenue, NW parking garage 10th Street and K Street, NW Vehicle entrance for 655 New York Avenue, NW loading dock and parking garage, McCollough Paradise apartments, and west alley of the 1100 block of 6th Street, NW 6th Street and L Street, NW Vehicle entrance for 650 Massachusetts Avenue, NW parking garage and 700 K Street, NW parking garage 7th and I Street, NW Vehicle entrance for Sunoco gas station at 1317 9th Street, NW 9th Street and O Street, NW

Pedestrian Access to Businesses, Restaurants, and Residences

For people wishing to visit businesses, restaurants, or attending events within the closure area, you must walk into the closure area and enter at specific locations. Pedestrians may be subject to search by law enforcement personnel.

Pedestrian Access to Businesses, Restaurants, and Residences Access Type Location Pedestrians going to the Morris American Restaurant and the 15th Annual Conference on the Science of Dissemination and Implementation in Health 7th Street and K Street, NW WCC Employees 10th Street and L Street, NW Pedestrian access for the McCollough Terrace Apartment residents/visitors, Cuttin-Up Barber Shop, Composition ID, Urban Athletic Club, Union Kitchen, TallBoy, and the Unconventional Diner N Street and 8th Court, NW Note: Pedestrians accessing Union Kitchen, TallBoy, and the Unconventional Diner will go through a security screening at 9th Street and N Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic and signup for Alert DC at alertdc.dc.gov. All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.