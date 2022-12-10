Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,258 in the last 365 days.

Independent Filmmaker Takes Chance With Shocking Storyline

The official poster for the feature film Wrecker

Official Wrecker Movie Poster

Detective Knight Runs For His Life

Camelia Dee plays Stacie, the love interest of Detective Knight

Camelia Dee helping as assistant director

Several members of the Wrecker crew prepare to say "action"

The crew at work outside Chrome Phoenix Studio

John Hoping for a Miracle

Filmmaker Bryan Brooks Knows Audiences Yearn For Originality And Surprise

It's nice not to have to answer to anyone but myself. As an Independent Filmmaker, I am my own boss and I get to tell my story the way I want it to be seen and heard.”
— Bryan Brooks
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shocking and unexpected storylines are not a common occurrence in big studio films. They’ve learned more to play it safe with their audiences, opting for universally acceptable plots and predictable endings. Their audience can be assured the good guy or girl will always win in the end and every story’s outcome will mimic the typical fairytale ending. But more and more, people are getting bored with these ‘safe’ films and are turning their attention to the independent world.

Independent filmmakers don’t need to abide by the rules of conformity imposed by the big studios. If an audience wants to experience something truly authentic, a purely original story or idea, they’ll certainly find it in within the independent film market.

Up and coming filmmaker Bryan Brooks has just released the first of three films he is producing. The thriller/action feature film Wrecker is available on Amazon Prime Video and is the product of years of hard work. “Its nice not to have to answer to anyone, or have someone higher up tell me to change my film because somebody might be offended or my ending isn't what the average person expects. As an Independent Filmmaker, I am my own boss and I get to tell my story the way I want it to be seen and heard.” Bryan saved money for years to attend a film school San Francisco. Once there, he met the talented people he collaborated with to achieve the three projects there are currently working on.

“You don’t know if you will have success in this business. And I'm not sticking to a predictable storyline, so I don't know if people will like my film. A studio film with millions of dollars can afford big name actors that will draw a guaranteed crowd even if the movie isn’t good. But at my level, I have to rely on authenticity and originality.” His film Wrecker is certainly an original piece, featuring everything from zombies to torture chambers to underground fighting rings, and an ending that no one would expect. But the film doesn’t take itself too seriously and garners a more tongue-and-cheek attitude. “I like to keep my audience laughing, no matter how serious a scene gets. That’s just the way I am, I can find comedy in any situation.”

Movies like American Werewolf in London could actually be seen as comedies from a right angle. Director John Landis used comedy to offset the horror of his film. There were several comedic scenes in that movie that were immediately followed by graphic horror. Bryan Brooks studied classic thriller and action films for years before trying his hand at creating a film of his own.

The feature film Wrecker is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film has several twists and turns and is being labeled as a future cult classic.

Bryan Petersen
Chrome Phoenix Studios
+1 213-793-6115
BryanBrooks@chromephoenix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Wrecker Movie Trailer

You just read:

Independent Filmmaker Takes Chance With Shocking Storyline

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.