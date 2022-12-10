Independent Filmmaker Takes Chance With Shocking Storyline
Filmmaker Bryan Brooks Knows Audiences Yearn For Originality And Surprise
It's nice not to have to answer to anyone but myself. As an Independent Filmmaker, I am my own boss and I get to tell my story the way I want it to be seen and heard.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shocking and unexpected storylines are not a common occurrence in big studio films. They’ve learned more to play it safe with their audiences, opting for universally acceptable plots and predictable endings. Their audience can be assured the good guy or girl will always win in the end and every story’s outcome will mimic the typical fairytale ending. But more and more, people are getting bored with these ‘safe’ films and are turning their attention to the independent world.
Independent filmmakers don’t need to abide by the rules of conformity imposed by the big studios. If an audience wants to experience something truly authentic, a purely original story or idea, they’ll certainly find it in within the independent film market.
Up and coming filmmaker Bryan Brooks has just released the first of three films he is producing. The thriller/action feature film Wrecker is available on Amazon Prime Video and is the product of years of hard work. “Its nice not to have to answer to anyone, or have someone higher up tell me to change my film because somebody might be offended or my ending isn't what the average person expects. As an Independent Filmmaker, I am my own boss and I get to tell my story the way I want it to be seen and heard.” Bryan saved money for years to attend a film school San Francisco. Once there, he met the talented people he collaborated with to achieve the three projects there are currently working on.
“You don’t know if you will have success in this business. And I'm not sticking to a predictable storyline, so I don't know if people will like my film. A studio film with millions of dollars can afford big name actors that will draw a guaranteed crowd even if the movie isn’t good. But at my level, I have to rely on authenticity and originality.” His film Wrecker is certainly an original piece, featuring everything from zombies to torture chambers to underground fighting rings, and an ending that no one would expect. But the film doesn’t take itself too seriously and garners a more tongue-and-cheek attitude. “I like to keep my audience laughing, no matter how serious a scene gets. That’s just the way I am, I can find comedy in any situation.”
Movies like American Werewolf in London could actually be seen as comedies from a right angle. Director John Landis used comedy to offset the horror of his film. There were several comedic scenes in that movie that were immediately followed by graphic horror. Bryan Brooks studied classic thriller and action films for years before trying his hand at creating a film of his own.
The feature film Wrecker is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film has several twists and turns and is being labeled as a future cult classic.
Wrecker Movie Trailer