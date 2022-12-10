Alaska Files Lawsuit Against Simple Save Protection LLC

December 9, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit yesterday against Simple Save Protection LLC, a Missouri company that markets vehicle service contracts. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants sent hundreds and possibly thousands of deceptive mailers to Alaskans that were designed to make the recipients believe that they were being contacted by their vehicle’s manufacturer or dealer.

A number of Alaskans bought the vehicle services contracts that Simple Save Protection sold because they believed that they were dealing with a company they knew.

"Deceptive marketing has no place in Alaska," said Attorney General Taylor. “My office brought this lawsuit to make sure that there are consequences for business that try to sell their products not on their value, but by confusing and misleading consumers."

Some mailers that were sent by Simple Save Protection stated that they were a “vehicle alert notice” that was “very urgent and time sensitive.” These mailers provided no indication that they were not actually urgent notices but were just marketing materials sent by Simple Save Protection. Other mailers indicated that they were a “vehicle document/alert notice” from the “Vehicle Services Department.” These mailers were used to create a false sense of urgency by telling consumers that a price increase would occur on a particular date. The only indication that they were from Simple Save Protection was in tiny font at the bottom of the letter.

The Attorney General’s Office discovered this deceptive marketing campaign because of an Alaskan who received one these letters, recognized deceptive marketing practices, and filed a consumer complaint. If you experience deceptive marketing or any other unfair trade practice you are encouraged to fill out a consumer complaint form or call the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit at (907) 269-5200.

# # #

