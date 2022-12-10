Robert Smith Pleads Guilty to 2018 Anchorage Murder

December 9, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, 22-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree for the April 12, 2018, shooting death of Sosaia Finau in Anchorage. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth accepted Smith’s guilty plea.

Smith is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 6, 2023, in front of Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay at (907) 269-6300 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.