Media Advisory: Judge DaNeeka Varner Cotton named administrative judge of the seventh judicial circuit

December 6, 2022

 

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488

 

Judge DaNeeka Varner Cotton named administrative judge of the seventh judicial circuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader named Judge DaNeeka Varner Cotton as circuit administrative judge for the seventh judicial circuit. The seventh judicial circuit includes the circuit courts for Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties. Judge Cotton was named county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in early October. Both of her appointments are set to begin on January 1, 2023, following the retirement of current Chief, County, and Circuit Administrative Judge Shelia R. Tillerson Adams. For a copy of the prior press release announcing Judge Cotton’s appointment, please follow this link.

