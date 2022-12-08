Job Announcement - Victim/Witness Coordinator

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full-time / Non-Exempt

Salary: $23.50 to $26.08 per hour, Grade 6

Application Deadline: December 26, 2022, by 5:00 PM CST

About Burleigh County: Burleigh County is a county in the state of North Dakota. As of the 2020 United States Census, the population was 95,262 making it the second-most populous county in North Dakota. Its county seat is Bismarck, the state capital.

About the role: Under supervision of the State’s Attorney, is responsible for assisting law enforcement personnel, the State’s Attorney’s, and court personnel, in identifying and responding to the needs of crime victims and witnesses. This is a new position with a start date after January 1, 2023.

Candidate Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, legal assistant, paralegal, social work or a related field; or three (3) years of experience and/or training in the previously mentioned fields; and/or the equivalent combination of education and experience.

Requires a valid driver’s license.

Primary Job Duties:

1. Assist law enforcement personnel, the State’s Attorney’s office in identifying and responding to the needs of crime victims and witnesses.

2. Act as a liaison between the prosecuting attorney and victims and witnesses.

3. Inform victims and witnesses of their rights under the law.

4. Prepare grant application and submit reports to comply with the grant requirements.

5. Inform victims of criminal charges filed against a defendant and procedural steps involved in processing a criminal case, this includes notification of hearings, cancellation and final dispositions of a case.

6. Inform victims of a defendant’s bail, pretrial release conditions, and methods for enforcing the conditions.

7. Inform victims and witnesses of appropriate counseling, treatment or support for victims/witnesses. This may include but is not limited to rape crisis centers, crisis lines, social service agencies, and domestic violence programs.

8. Assist law enforcement with notification to victims and witnesses of a defendant’s release from custody.

9. Attend court proceedings with victims or on the behalf of the victim. Inform the victim(s) of the outcome of the proceedings.

10. Assist victims and witnesses with employer intercession and return of property. Inform victims/witnesses of their right to submit a victim impact statement to the Court, orientation to the courtroom surrounds, and maintain records.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

• Knowledge and skills in the use of computers for data entry, reports, and correspondence.

• Skills to communicate, verbally and written.

• Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology.

How to Apply:

• Applicants must apply and register at the following website: http://www.burleighco.com/jobs/

• Applicants must also provide:

1. Cover letter

2. Resume

3. Three (3) professional references

4.Unofficial transcripts

• Applications and all supporting material must be received in the Burleigh County Human Resources office by the deadline listed.

• Supporting documents may be emailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov

Or mailed to: Burleigh County Human Resources

316 N. 5th St Suite 106

PO Box 5518

Bismarck, ND 58506

• We only accept applications online for vacant positions that are listed on our website.

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.