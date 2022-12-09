California Supreme Court hears arguments on Brand, Nehrenheim legal fees question

The Supreme Court of California heard oral arguments Wednesday in the case of whether Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand, City Councilman Nils Nehrenheim and others deserve to have their legal fees paid for after a 2019 lower court win.
Dec 8, 2022
